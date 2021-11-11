SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 0.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. SpartanNash updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.700-$1.800 EPS.

SpartanNash stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.12. 471,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,359. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $25.42. The firm has a market cap of $902.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

In other SpartanNash news, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $256,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

