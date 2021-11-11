SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,462 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $55,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.5% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $174.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.85. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

