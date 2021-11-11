Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Spectrum Brands has decreased its dividend by 83.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Spectrum Brands has a payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Spectrum Brands to earn $4.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Shares of NYSE:SPB traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.05. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $62.39 and a fifty-two week high of $99.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spectrum Brands stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Spectrum Brands worth $9,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

