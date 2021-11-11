Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.05. 2,024,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,640. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.91. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,510,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after buying an additional 1,289,003 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

