Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 411.53% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS.

SPRO stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.91. The company had a trading volume of 72,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,062. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.71. The company has a market cap of $543.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.49. Spero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $23.64.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,629,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 420,526 shares of company stock valued at $7,584,504 over the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,927 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.12% of Spero Therapeutics worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

