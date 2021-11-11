Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 411.53% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS.
SPRO stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.91. The company had a trading volume of 72,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,062. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.71. The company has a market cap of $543.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.49. Spero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $23.64.
In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,629,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 420,526 shares of company stock valued at $7,584,504 over the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
SPRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.
About Spero Therapeutics
Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.
See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices
Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.