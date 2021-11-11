Splinterlands (SPS) Trading Up 14.8% This Week

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 11th. Splinterlands has a market cap of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splinterlands coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Splinterlands has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00072234 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00073778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097374 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,750.13 or 0.07316780 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,286.42 or 1.00562742 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00020194 BTC.

About Splinterlands

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Buying and Selling Splinterlands

