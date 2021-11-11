Sportradar Group AG (LON:SRAD) Insider Martin Payne Acquires 9,302 Shares

Sportradar Group AG (LON:SRAD) insider Martin Payne acquired 9,302 shares of Sportradar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.30 ($26,129.21).

