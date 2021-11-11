Sports Entertainment Acquisition (NYSE:SEAH) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.91

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.91 and last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 95975 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the second quarter worth $149,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the first quarter worth $180,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the second quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the first quarter worth $547,000. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

