SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

NYSE:FLOW traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.89. The company had a trading volume of 267,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,222. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.42 and a 200 day moving average of $72.54. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.73. SPX FLOW has a 1 year low of $48.64 and a 1 year high of $86.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPX FLOW stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 43,238 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.61% of SPX FLOW worth $16,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on SPX FLOW in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

