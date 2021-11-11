S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,146 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.87% of S&T Bancorp worth $23,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 16,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on STBA. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.63 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 26th. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&T Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.11.

NASDAQ STBA opened at $32.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.72. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $35.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 31.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.70%.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

