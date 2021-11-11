Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stabilis Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%.

NASDAQ SLNG traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,740. Stabilis Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.59 million, a P/E ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stabilis Solutions stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Stabilis Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

