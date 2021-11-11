Stacks Price Tops $2.34 on Top Exchanges (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 11th. Stacks has a market cap of $3.01 billion and approximately $154.30 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stacks has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.34 or 0.00003606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00072563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00076832 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.43 or 0.00136061 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00073884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00097637 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,283,067,209 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

