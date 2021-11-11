StakerDAO (STKR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $442.00

StakerDAO (CURRENCY:STKR) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Over the last week, StakerDAO has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. StakerDAO has a total market capitalization of $802,988.60 and $442.00 worth of StakerDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StakerDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0442 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00072234 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00073778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097374 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,750.13 or 0.07316780 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,286.42 or 1.00562742 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00020194 BTC.

StakerDAO’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,170,860 coins. StakerDAO’s official Twitter account is @stakerdao

