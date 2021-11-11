Starbase 24 Hour Volume Hits $768,884.00 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. During the last seven days, Starbase has traded down 37.9% against the dollar. One Starbase coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a market capitalization of $805,413.84 and $768,884.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00053287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.29 or 0.00227330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00091514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Starbase Profile

STAR is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

