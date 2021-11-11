Starcom (LON:STAR) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.80

Starcom plc (LON:STAR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02), with a volume of 3876370 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.63 ($0.02).

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.56 million and a P/E ratio of -4.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.91.

In related news, insider Avraham (Avi) Hartmann acquired 9,744,000 shares of Starcom stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £97,440 ($127,305.98).

Starcom plc, a technology company, develops automated systems for the remote tracking, monitoring, protection, and management of people, fleet of vehicles, containers, and assets. The company operates in Hardware and SAS segments. It offers Helios, an automatic vehicle location and fleet management system; Tetis, a real-time monitoring and tracking GPS solutions for dry and refrigerated containers; Lokies, a keyless padlock with Internet of Things capabilities; and Kylos, a GPS tracker and management system for asset management, monitoring, and tracking.

