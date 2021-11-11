STASIS EURO (EURS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.92 Million

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One STASIS EURO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00001756 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $101.82 million and approximately $7.92 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO (EURS) is a coin. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 89,225,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

