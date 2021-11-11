Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) PT Lowered to C$51.00

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$65.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Stella-Jones to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.58.

OTCMKTS STLJF traded down $2.62 on Thursday, reaching $34.00. 204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $44.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.12.

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

