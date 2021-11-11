StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

StepStone Group has a payout ratio of 21.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect StepStone Group to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Shares of STEP traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.29. 1,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,581. StepStone Group has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.40.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STEP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Robert Waldo sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $57,269.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Keck sold 44,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $2,069,209.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,996 shares of company stock valued at $17,589,078 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 107.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after buying an additional 104,052 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 28.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 14,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 53.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

