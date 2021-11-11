Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Trading Up 21.2%

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)’s stock price was up 21.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.78 and last traded at $6.74. Approximately 11,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 381,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stereotaxis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $503.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 million. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Stereotaxis by 223.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,003 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stereotaxis by 290.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 35,340 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Stereotaxis by 20.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Stereotaxis by 10.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 63,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

About Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.