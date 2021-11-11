Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Jefferies Financial Group Call Options (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 17,786 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,060% compared to the average daily volume of 1,533 call options.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Shares of JEF stock traded up $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $43.10. 1,127,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,072,108. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $12,863,843.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.