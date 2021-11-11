STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.980-$2.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.STORE Capital also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.150-$2.200 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised STORE Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded STORE Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.90.

Shares of STORE Capital stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $34.17. 2,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,910. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. STORE Capital has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STORE Capital will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 165.59%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties.

