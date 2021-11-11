STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.150-$2.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.STORE Capital also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.980-$2.000 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut STORE Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STORE Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.90.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Shares of STOR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.17. 2,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,910. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.95. STORE Capital has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that STORE Capital will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 165.59%.

In other STORE Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.