STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Issues Earnings Results

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Shares of SSKN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 32,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,043. The firm has a market cap of $58.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 2.15. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $2.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32.

SSKN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

