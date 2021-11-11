Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Buys 379 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,268 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.4% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 40.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,626 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,972,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 66.8% in the first quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 23,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $71,473,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,700.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,137.12.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total value of $113,978,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,954 shares of company stock worth $293,944,841 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,503.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.54, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,390.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,390.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

