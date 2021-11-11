Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Buys 4,458 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,534 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,406 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 27,864 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 148,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,690,000 after buying an additional 36,414 shares during the period. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.07. 345,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,724,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.41. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $155.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $13,510,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at $304,418,452.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 38,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $4,147,185.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 337,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,028,503. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 387,388 shares of company stock worth $42,298,397 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Truist raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

