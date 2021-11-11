Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Buys 705 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 197.1% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $549.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $508.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $483.28. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.28 and a 1 year high of $563.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.82%.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

