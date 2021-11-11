Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWW. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter worth $76,168,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter worth $39,096,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 54.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,073,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,509,000 after purchasing an additional 727,769 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 32.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,731,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,074,000 after purchasing an additional 422,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 215.1% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 480,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,212,000 after purchasing an additional 328,171 shares during the period.

EWW stock opened at $48.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.34. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $51.49.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

