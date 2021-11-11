Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 323.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,991 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,641,734,000 after purchasing an additional 152,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,955,779 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,852,604,000 after acquiring an additional 229,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,627,617,000 after acquiring an additional 108,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,465,199,000 after acquiring an additional 94,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953,465 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,742,703,000 after acquiring an additional 152,145 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.08.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $507.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,359. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $520.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $468.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $224.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.04%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.