Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $1.19 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 234.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,629,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,728,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235,603 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,060,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734,545 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,888,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,371,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.65.

In other news, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total transaction of $3,746,983.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,941 shares in the company, valued at $586,997.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,712.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,795 shares of company stock worth $7,555,582 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SHW traded down $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $323.39. 1,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,453. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $325.68. The company has a market cap of $84.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $300.74 and its 200-day moving average is $290.39.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.15%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

