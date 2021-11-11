Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.9% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Garrison Point Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $76.57 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.99.

