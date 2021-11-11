Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $9.33 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 3.0% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $174.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.85. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

