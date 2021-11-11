Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Purchases 337 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.0% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $66,170,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $6,224,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,933.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,832.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,625.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,694.00 and a 1 year high of $3,012.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

