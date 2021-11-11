Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 1,995 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS traded up $4.26 on Thursday, reaching $215.90. 19,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,241,079. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $220.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.31. The company has a market cap of $188.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.16.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

