Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR: SAX):

11/11/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/11/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €92.00 ($108.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/10/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €82.50 ($97.06) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/10/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €114.00 ($134.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/27/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €84.00 ($98.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/18/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €114.00 ($134.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/14/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €82.50 ($97.06) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/11/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

10/8/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/8/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €76.50 ($90.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/8/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/8/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €82.50 ($97.06) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/28/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

9/22/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €109.00 ($128.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA stock traded down €0.75 ($0.88) on Thursday, reaching €74.35 ($87.47). The stock had a trading volume of 62,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,494. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.45 ($71.12) and a 1 year high of €82.50 ($97.06). The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is €71.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is €69.30.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

