Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SUBCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a 90.00 target price (down from 93.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Friday, October 15th. HSBC raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from 96.00 to 84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a 87.00 price objective (down from 92.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DNB Markets raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

SUBCY traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.87. 12,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,014. Subsea 7 has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.00.

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

