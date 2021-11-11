Substratum Trading 12.5% Higher This Week (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 11th. Substratum has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $1,431.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Substratum has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00053520 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.14 or 0.00226392 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00011347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00091868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling Substratum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

