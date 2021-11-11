Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,944,948 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,073 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $13,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 90,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 438,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 25,914 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 139.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 18,886 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 116.4% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 85,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 45,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the second quarter worth $154,000. 1.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $6.68 on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

