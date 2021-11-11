Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.58.

SMU.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares started coverage on Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$24.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Friday, September 24th. CIBC boosted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of TSE SMU.UN opened at C$23.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of C$12.76 and a 1-year high of C$24.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s payout ratio is 8.49%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

