Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) is Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 127,881 shares during the period. Sun Communities comprises 4.3% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned 0.48% of Sun Communities worth $94,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUI. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 74.1% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,090,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,233,000 after buying an additional 889,899 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 16.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,124,000 after buying an additional 577,303 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 219.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,466,000 after buying an additional 556,237 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,338,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,522,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after buying an additional 278,517 shares during the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman bought 129,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $197.42 per share, for a total transaction of $25,563,126.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SUI traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $192.32. The stock had a trading volume of 58 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,109. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.01, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.43 and a 12 month high of $209.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.80 and a 200 day moving average of $185.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 101.22%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.57.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.