SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SunOpta had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.56. 2,069,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,328. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $17.07. The firm has a market cap of $711.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunOpta stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,042 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.06% of SunOpta worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STKL shares. Cowen started coverage on SunOpta in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

