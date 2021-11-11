SuperRare Market Capitalization Achieves $160.52 Million (RARE)

SuperRare (CURRENCY:RARE) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. SuperRare has a total market cap of $160.52 million and approximately $12.36 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SuperRare has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. One SuperRare coin can currently be bought for $1.58 or 0.00002435 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00053287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.29 or 0.00227330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00091514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SuperRare Coin Profile

RARE is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare . SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

SuperRare Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

