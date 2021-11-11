Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Issues Earnings Results

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Surmodics had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Surmodics updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.750-$-1.250 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SRDX traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.90. The stock had a trading volume of 75,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,687. The company has a market capitalization of $692.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 499.05, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.96. Surmodics has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $62.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.99.

Get Surmodics alerts:

In other news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,292 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $77,197.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,697. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $136,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,792 shares of company stock worth $884,477 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Surmodics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Surmodics worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Surmodics from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Surmodics Company Profile

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.