Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 114.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%.

STRO stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.44. 168,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,189. The company has a current ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sutro Biopharma has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

In other news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $72,729.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,005 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.08% of Sutro Biopharma worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.