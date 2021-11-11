SWYFT (SWYFTT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5,215.00

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. SWYFT has a market capitalization of $8,338.12 and approximately $5,215.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SWYFT coin can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SWYFT has traded 46.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00054176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.10 or 0.00225200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00011384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.46 or 0.00091653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SWYFT Coin Profile

SWYFT is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SWYFT’s official message board is medium.com/swyft-network . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here . SWYFT’s official website is swyft.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

Buying and Selling SWYFT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SWYFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SWYFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

