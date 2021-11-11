Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

SYBX traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.65. 791,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,467. Synlogic has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Synlogic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Synlogic stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Synlogic at the end of the most recent quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

