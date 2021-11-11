Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Price Reaches $0.0424 on Major Exchanges

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Tachyon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $11.31 million and $263,401.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tachyon Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0424 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000367 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000283 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00068488 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol Coin Profile

Tachyon Protocol (CRYPTO:IPX) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

