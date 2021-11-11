Tandy Leather Factory (OTCMKTS:TLFA) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLFA) traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $5.00. 4,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 6,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $43.34 million, a PE ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69.

Get Tandy Leather Factory alerts:

Tandy Leather Factory (OTCMKTS:TLFA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tandy Leather Factory had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $21.39 million for the quarter.

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc engages in the distribution of leather and related products. It offers leather, leatherworking tools, buckles and adornments for belts, leather dyes and finishes, saddle and tack hardware, and do-it-yourself kits. The company was founded by J. Wray Thompson, Sr. and Ronald C.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tandy Leather Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandy Leather Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.