Tapmydata 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,327.00 (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. During the last week, Tapmydata has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tapmydata coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tapmydata has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $1,327.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tapmydata Profile

Tapmydata (CRYPTO:TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,189,097 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

