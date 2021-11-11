TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $58.16, but opened at $63.50. TaskUs shares last traded at $61.34, with a volume of 6,898 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23.

Several equities analysts have commented on TASK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $43.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TaskUs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TaskUs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

In related news, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $499,377,070.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $121,331,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TASK. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter worth $8,132,000. Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TaskUs during the second quarter valued at $8,090,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in TaskUs during the second quarter valued at $1,712,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TaskUs during the second quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in TaskUs during the second quarter valued at $222,000. 20.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.73.

TaskUs Company Profile (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

