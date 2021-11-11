TD Securities Boosts Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target to C$14.50

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRHLF. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRHLF traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.93. 24,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,461. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.